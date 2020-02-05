Plane Skids Off Istanbul Runway, Breaks Into Pieces; 52 Hurt

Police secure the area as rescue members and firefighters work around the wreckage of a plane after it skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, in Istanbul, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

(AP) – A plane has skidded off the runway upon landing at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, crashing into a field and breaking into at least three pieces.

Authorities say at least 52 people were injured in Wednesday’s crash landing and were sent to the hospital. Passengers had to evacuate through cracks in the plane and climbed out onto its wings.

The plane, which belonged to the low-cost airline Pegasus, had arrived from the western Turkish city of Izmir. Turkey’s Transportation Ministry says it was carrying 177 passengers. Flights are being diverted to Istanbul’s main airport.