Home TEXAS Planned Parenthood Sues Texas In Another Fight Over Funding
(AP) – Planned Parenthood is suing Texas over the state’s intentions to cut off Medicaid funding to the nation’s largest abortion provider in January.

The lawsuit was filed late Friday in Austin.

Planned Parenthood has successfully used federal courts to block other Republican-controlled states from similarly ousting the organization from Medicaid programs.

Planned Parenthood says about $4 million that helps serve nearly 11,000 low-income women each year is at stake. The reimbursements cover services that include well-women exams and screening for sexually transmitted diseases.

No public funding in Texas is used for abortions. But Republicans nationwide have sought to weaken Planned Parenthood through funding cuts because of its abortion services offered.

Federal judges have already stopped Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas and other states from blocking Medicaid dollars to the organization.

