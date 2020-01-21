Plans For Major Ecotourism Project Win Approval

A little more than three years after voters said “yes”, plans are set for a project aimed at boosting the Lower Valley’s reputation as a destination point for ecotourism.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has approved the plans for the South Texas Eco-Tourism Center. The Center is envisioned to be an ecotourism hub – an indoor and outdoor facility full of educational and interactive exhibits and experiences showcasing the region’s unique ecosystems.

The $9 million facility will be built on 10 acres in the town of Laguna Vista. It is the second project funded mostly by a 2 percent increase in Cameron County’s venue tax which voters approved in 2016. The first was the recently-completed amphitheater in Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island. County officials hope to break ground on the Eco-Tourism Center in June.