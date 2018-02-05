Plea Deal Hands Strip Club Shooter 30-Year Prison Sentence

An Alamo gang member who shot one man dead and wounded six others at an Edinburg strip club could spend only 15 years in prison.

A plea agreement reached Tuesday allowed 31-year-old Genaro Maldonado to admit to one charge of murder and accept a 30-year prison term. However, Maldonado could be eligible for parole after serving half the sentence.

Maldonado accepted the plea deal just before jury selection was to begin in his trial. If he had been convicted, Maldonado could have been sent to prison for the rest of his life.

It was early the morning of April 17th two years ago when Maldonado stood at the entrance to Jaguars Gold Club and opened fire. A rival gang member, 29-year-old Jaxmany Montes of McAllen, was killed. A half-dozen other patrons were wounded.