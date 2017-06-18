Plea Deal Made In Weslaco Woman’s Drinking-Related Traffic Death

A McAllen man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with an apparent drunken altercation near downtown McAllen that left a Weslaco woman dead. 32-year-old Todd Phelps has admitted to a charge of accident involving death stemming from the incident early the morning of November 22nd 2015.

Police say a Hummer SUV driven by Phelps struck a Ford Focus that had cut in front of the Hummer near Bicentennial and Dallas. A woman in the Ford, 26-year-old Christela Quintela, got out and began banging on the Hummer, which backed up, then sped forward, running Quintela over.

Phelps had initially been charged with murder, but a grand jury found that he did not intend to kill Quintela. Phelps, a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in August.