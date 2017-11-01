Plea Deal Reached In Abigail Estrada Murder Case

Two days into his capital murder trial, Ruben Torres has agreed to plead no contest to a lesser charge of murder in the nearly 10-year-old case involving the death of Abigail Estrada.

Torres on Wednesday entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors in which they dropped the capital murder charge and offered a punishment of 18 years in prison. The 26-year-old Torres was 16 when he allegedly shot and killed the 13-year-old Estrada, his girlfriend at the time, for talking to Harlingen police about a drive-by shooting Torres had recently committed.

Torres was arrested shortly after Estrada disappeared but charges were dropped for lack of evidence. But Torres was arrested again in August of 2015 following a cold case investigation. Nearly 10 years later, Estrada’s body has yet to be found, and it’s not clear if the plea agreement requires Torres to lead authorities to her remains.