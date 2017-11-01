Home LOCAL Plea Deal Reached In Abigail Estrada Murder Case
Plea Deal Reached In Abigail Estrada Murder Case
LOCAL
Plea Deal Reached In Abigail Estrada Murder Case

Two days into his capital murder trial, Ruben Torres has agreed to plead no contest to a lesser charge of murder in the nearly 10-year-old case involving the death of Abigail Estrada.

ruben torres suspect abigail disappearance
Ruben Torres

Torres on Wednesday entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors in which they dropped the capital murder charge and offered a punishment of 18 years in prison. The 26-year-old Torres was 16 when he allegedly shot and killed the 13-year-old Estrada, his girlfriend at the time, for talking to Harlingen police about a drive-by shooting Torres had recently committed.

Torres was arrested shortly after Estrada disappeared but charges were dropped for lack of evidence. But Torres was arrested again in August of 2015 following a cold case investigation. Nearly 10 years later, Estrada’s body has yet to be found, and it’s not clear if the plea agreement requires Torres to lead authorities to her remains.

