Plume Spews From Natural Gas Well Off Texas Coast

In this image released by the U.S. Coast Guard, natural gas is release from an oil platform approximately three miles offshore of Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Officials responded Tuesday to a release from a well platform off the shore of Texas and the Coast Guard has a pollution response team on the beach to monitor the situation. There were no immediate reports of injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

(AP) – Efforts to stem a plume spewing from an offshore natural gas well platform in Texas have been hampered by rough waters but officials say the environmental impact has been minimal.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that in addition to the plume, a sound like a jet engine is coming from the unmanned platform about 3 miles from Padre Island.

Nueces County says the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the National Weather Service are monitoring the air but haven’t reported significant findings. The Coast Guard says the platform is owned by Houston-based Magellan E&P Holdings Inc.