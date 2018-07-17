Home WORLD Poland Finds Thousands Of Remains While Improving City Park
Poland Finds Thousands Of Remains While Improving City Park
WORLD
0

0
0
WARSAW POLAND MAP
(AP) – Officials in central Poland have halted improvements at a city park after archeologists found possibly tens of thousands of remains at the site of an old Evangelical cemetery that were supposed to have been exhumed and moved in the 1950s.

A playground, an open-air gym and a winter sports hill were being added, with the aid of EU funds, to the park in Bydgoszcz, where an Evangelical cemetery once was. Post-World War II documents say the graves, chiefly of German residents, were moved to make room for the park.  But archaeologist Robert Grochowski told TVN24 on Tuesday that his team came across many graves with remains, estimating they could number up to 80,000, which suggests that the exhumations never happened.

Officials are still deciding what to do now with the remains and the park.

