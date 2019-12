(AP) – The head of Poland’s new Climate Ministry has said his goal is to redouble efforts to cut carbon gas emissions and faster develop clean energy sources.

Poland is one of Europe’s largest coal producers and depends on the fossil fuel for 80 percent of its energy. Michal Kurtyka, who heads the ministry, said in a weekend interview that he will accelerate state-sponsored programs for removing coal and wood heaters and promote solar energy, as well as plans for sea wind turbines.