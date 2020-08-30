NATIONAL

Police: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Drive-By At Chicago Restaurant

(AP) – Chicago police say one person is dead and five others are injured after a drive-by shooting at a restaurant on the city’s far South Side.

Chicago police spokeswoman Jessica Rocco says the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. Sunday. Shots were fired from a white SUV, killing a male customer who was dining outside in a tent. Five others have been taken to a hospital.

Police say the man who died was the intended target, but provided no other details, including the victims’ names, ages or conditions. No one is in police custody.

