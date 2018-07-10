Home NATIONAL Police: 1 Man Set On Fire, Another Man Arrested And Charged
Police: 1 Man Set On Fire, Another Man Arrested And Charged
NATIONAL
0

Police: 1 Man Set On Fire, Another Man Arrested And Charged

0
0
WARREN+CO+ARREST
now viewing

Police: 1 Man Set On Fire, Another Man Arrested And Charged

20180608T1212-17986-CNS-JESUITS-MEXICO-BORDER-1024×681
now playing

Church Near Border Plans Welcome Statue To Immigrants

AP18280026182374
now playing

Trump Celebrates Kavanaugh Victory At Kansas Political Rally

AP_903633022422-bishop-heather-cook
now playing

Former Bishop Who Killed Cyclist Requests Reduced Sentence

untitled
now playing

Police: NY Driving Teacher Rear-Ends Another Car While Drunk

400
now playing

Kavanaugh Sworn In As Protesters Chant Outside Supreme Court

Refugees+travel+ban
now playing

Trump Refugee Policy Leaves Thousands Stranded Outside US

skynews-tina-turner-edwin-bach_4444731
now playing

Tina Turner Reveals Husband Gave Her Kidney For Transplant

untitled
now playing

Texas Congresswoman Fires Intern Arrested For Data Leak

houston-690×450
now playing

Third Accuser Comes Forward Against Houston Priest

crop-640×360-000
now playing

DA: Border Agent May Have Used Service Handgun To Kill Women

(AP) – Florida authorities say a man was deliberately set on fire at a Tampa-area homeless encampment, and another man was arrested.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that the two were arguing early Saturday, not long after midnight, when one picked up a gasoline can and doused the other with fuel. A witness told investigators that moments later he saw 60-year-old James Heffernan engulfed in flames. The witness, 64-year-old David Mahoney, said he managed to put out the flames. Sheriff’s officials said Mahoney was burned in the process.

Officials said Heffernan was burned over 75 percent of his body and was hospitalized in critical condition

Investigators arrested 44-year-old Harold Rosenbaum Jr. on one count of attempted murder.

It was not immediately clear whether Rosenbaum had an attorney.

Related posts:

  1. Judge Exonerates Man Wrongly Imprisoned For 19 Years
  2. Man Convicted Of Murder For Hiring Hit Man To Kill Wife
  3. Man Found Dead In Brownsville Resaca Identified
  4. Texas Man’s Shooting By Police Overshadowed Despite Momentum
Related Posts
20180608T1212-17986-CNS-JESUITS-MEXICO-BORDER-1024×681

Church Near Border Plans Welcome Statue To Immigrants

Danny Castillon 0
AP18280026182374

Trump Celebrates Kavanaugh Victory At Kansas Political Rally

Danny Castillon 0
AP_903633022422-bishop-heather-cook

Former Bishop Who Killed Cyclist Requests Reduced Sentence

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video