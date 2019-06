Emergency personnel work at the scene early Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Allentown, Pa., following a shooting outside a nightclub. The street shooting in eastern Pennsylvania that left 10 people wounded early Thursday is likely to be gang-related, authorities said. (Rich Rolen/The Morning Call via AP)

Emergency personnel work at the scene early Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Allentown, Pa., following a shooting outside a nightclub. The street shooting in eastern Pennsylvania that left 10 people wounded early Thursday is likely to be gang-related, authorities said. (Rich Rolen/The Morning Call via AP)

Officials believe several gunman are responsible for wounding at least ten people as patrons were leaving a nightclub in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben said the shooting does not appear to be random and that at least one of the individuals was targeted. No suspects are in custody and officials say the community is not in any danger. The victims are expected to survive.