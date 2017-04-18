Home NATIONAL Police: 17-Month-Old Girl Shot In Face At Omaha Apartment
Police: 17-Month-Old Girl Shot In Face At Omaha Apartment
NATIONAL
0

Police: 17-Month-Old Girl Shot In Face At Omaha Apartment

0
0
SHOOTING
now viewing

Police: 17-Month-Old Girl Shot In Face At Omaha Apartment

DOOLITTLE RAID
now playing

WWII Era Bombers Fly Over Doolittle Raiders Memorial Service

DRINKING DRIVING ALCOHOL
now playing

Breathalyzer Officer Fired After Showing Up For Work Drunk

US AIRCRAFT CARRIER
now playing

US Aircraft Carrier To Reach Waters Near North Korea Next Week

STEVE STEPHENS
now playing

Alert McDonald's Worker Saw Cleveland Suspect

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

3 Shot, Killed In California

GUN
now playing

Texas Senate Endorses Letting First Responders Carry Guns

gulf boulevard south padre island texas map
now playing

Protective Barriers Installed Along Deadly Stretch Of Gulf Boulevard

SAUDI BLACKHAWK HELO CRASHES
now playing

12 Saudi Officers Killed In Helicopter Crash In Yemen

Newspaper Staff Indicted For Aiding Terrorism In Turkey

Eliberto Cantu, 71, and Anita Cantu
now playing

Construction Worker, 71, Claims $177M Jackpot

(AP) – Police say a 17-month-old girl has been shot in the face at an apartment in Omaha, Nebraska.  Police say a distraught man drove the bleeding toddler to a hospital around 3:40 p.m. Monday after the shooting at the Pine Tree Apartments in the northwest of the city. On Tuesday, police identified the girl as Ma’Laya Buie.

A spokeswoman for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center declined to comment on the girl’s condition Tuesday.   Investigators haven’t released any information about how the shooting occurred, or the relationship between the man and the child.

Related posts:

  1. Trump, GOP Face Referendum In Georgia; Dems Aim For Upset
Related Posts
DOOLITTLE RAID

WWII Era Bombers Fly Over Doolittle Raiders Memorial Service

jsalinas 0
US AIRCRAFT CARRIER

US Aircraft Carrier To Reach Waters Near North Korea Next Week

jsalinas 0
STEVE STEPHENS

Alert McDonald’s Worker Saw Cleveland Suspect

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video