Police: 2nd Kansas Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Shooting
Police: 2nd Kansas Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Shooting

Police: 2nd Kansas Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Shooting

(AP) – A second sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.

Kansas City, Kansas, police confirmed that 44-year-old Deputy Theresa King died early Saturday from injuries suffered when an inmate overpowered the two deputies.

The shooting happened Friday as an unidentified inmate was being moved. Police say it is possible that King and the other slain deputy, 35-year-old Patrick Rohrer, were shot with their own firearm, but police gave no other details.

Both officers were with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department. King had 13 years of service and Rohrer had been with the department for seven years.

