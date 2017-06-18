Home NATIONAL Police: 3 Arrested In Double-Slaying Of Maryland Teens
Police: 3 Arrested In Double-Slaying Of Maryland Teens
Police: 3 Arrested In Double-Slaying Of Maryland Teens

Police: 3 Arrested In Double-Slaying Of Maryland Teens

(AP) – Police say three people have been charged with killing two Maryland teens who were found dead the night before their high school graduation, and said they believe the slayings were revenge for a robbery that one of the teens was rumored to have committed.

Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said at a news conference late Saturday that the three are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar nad 18-year-old Artem Ziberov.

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old Jose Canales-Yanez, 19-year-old Roger Garcia and 24-year-old Edgar Garcia-Gaona.

Manger said investigators learned Najjar was rumored to have robbed Canales-Yanez’s girlfriend last December, and was killed in retaliation. He said Ziberov may have been “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

