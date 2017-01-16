Home TRENDING Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort
Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort

0
0
MEXICO NIGHT CLUB SHOOTING PLAYA DEL CARMEN-2
now viewing

Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
now playing

Weather Strands Fans, Players After Dallas-Green Bay Game

police-shooting-scrime-scene-generic
now playing

Police: 2 In Custody After Bullets Hit Officers' Car

Lightning over the field
now playing

Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain

ICE STORM
now playing

Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas

flag_of_iran-svg
now playing

UN: Iran Removes Sensitive Nuclear Equipment From Site

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Obama Issues Warning On 1st Anniversary Of Iran Nuclear Deal

2017-presidential-ignauguration
now playing

Trump People Respond To Democrats Planning To Skip Inauguration

MARTIN LUTHER KING-1
now playing

King's Legacy Celebrated As Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers

AP_604955147027
now playing

Trump Again Rattles Europe

GUANTANAMO BAY PRISONERS GEN SMALL
now playing

Oman Says It Accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay Inmates At US Request

MEXICO NIGHT CLUB SHOOTING PLAYA DEL CARMEN(AP) — A Mexican police officer says a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.  The shooting occurred outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting an event that was part of the BPM electronic music festival. The festival posted a statement saying four people had been killed and 12 injured.

The statement said the attack involved “a lone shooter.” It said three security personnel were among those killed while trying to protect people inside the club.  The Blue Parrot is one of the venues at the 10-day festival in Playa del Carmen. The tourist destination has largely been spared the violence that has hit other parts of Mexico.

Related posts:

  1. Police: 2 In Custody After Bullets Hit Officers’ Car
  2. Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters
  3. Police Kill Man Who Fired Gun Outside Austin Church
  4. UPDATE: Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump On Russia Threat
Related Posts
Lightning over the field

Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain

jsalinas 0
ICE STORM

Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas

jsalinas 0
flag_of_iran-svg

UN: Iran Removes Sensitive Nuclear Equipment From Site

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video