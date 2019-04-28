NATIONALTRENDING

Police: 7 Shot, 1 Fatally, In Latest Baltimore Violence

A scooter lies among evidence markers near the scene where authorities say seven people were shot, at least one fatally, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

Police work near the scene where authorities say several people were shot, at least one fatally, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

(AP) – Authorities say seven people have been shot, at least one fatally, in Baltimore.

Police department spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said authorities received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday reporting that multiple people had been shot.  Fennoy said one of the victims has died but that she had no information about the conditions of the others.  The shooting happened on a street in the western part of the city.

Fennoy says she has no immediate information on what prompted the shooting or of any suspect or suspects.  According to local media reports, the shooting happened while people were gathered for a cookout.

