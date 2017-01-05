Home NATIONAL Police: 7 Shot During San Diego Pool Party; Suspect Dead
Police: 7 Shot During San Diego Pool Party; Suspect Dead
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Police: 7 Shot During San Diego Pool Party; Suspect Dead

0
0
ap17121249459451
now viewing

Police: 7 Shot During San Diego Pool Party; Suspect Dead

1493625773183
now playing

Japan Destroyer Leaves Port Reportedly To Escort US Warships

emmanuel-macron-a-bordeaux-le-9-mai-2016_5595971-2
now playing

Macron Honors Man Killed By French Far-Right

WireAP_02cd112d56ab4ca1bf0017ce952be5d8_12x5_1600
now playing

N. Korea Missile Fears In Japan: 'Whatever Will Be, Will Be'

Rodrigo Duterte
now playing

HRW To Trump: Seek Accountability Not WH Visit For Duterte

590533e10ab54.image
now playing

Trump Campaign Runs $1.5M TV Ad On His 100 Days

1fbebd78548f4fe2b6b9dc5ad851b4fe-780×535
now playing

Nevada Coalition Seeks Unprecedented Insulin Refund Law

congress
now playing

Lawmakers Agree On $1T Plan Government-Wide Funding Bill

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Edinburg Man Sentenced In 2-State Child Pornography Case

shooting-investigation
now playing

Charges Possible Against Brownsville Teen In Apparent Accidental Shooting Of His Friend

arrest187
now playing

Fugitive Murder Suspect From Falfurrias Back In Custody

(AP) – Police say officers shot and killed a 49-year-old man suspected of shooting seven people Sunday at an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego.
The San Diego police chief said at a news conference Sunday night that police received reports of a man shooting people by the swimming pool.
Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman says a department helicopter arrived first and saw the suspect still in the pool area and said he appeared to be reloading.
Three officers shot the suspect after he pointed the gun at them.
Zimmerman said four black women, two black men, and one Hispanic man were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. One of the women later died.
One man broke his arm while fleeing.
Zimmerman said the suspect was identified as Peter Selis.

Related posts:

  1. Police Seeking Charges, Say Bounty Hunters Shot 2 Men
  2. Bond Granted For Suspended San Juan Cop
  3. McAllen Man Charged After Leaving Baby In His Car in 90 Degree Heat
  4. Mystery Still Surrounds The Death Of Nahomi Rodriguez
Related Posts
590533e10ab54.image

Trump Campaign Runs $1.5M TV Ad On His 100 Days

Zack Cantu 0
1fbebd78548f4fe2b6b9dc5ad851b4fe-780×535

Nevada Coalition Seeks Unprecedented Insulin Refund Law

Zack Cantu 0
congress

Lawmakers Agree On $1T Plan Government-Wide Funding Bill

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video