Police: 8 Shot, 1 Fatally, In Latest Baltimore Shooting

Baltimore police forensics officers place evidence markers next to bullet casings while investigating the scene of a shooting in Baltimore on Sunday, April 28, 2019. A gunman fired indiscriminately into a crowd that had gathered for Sunday afternoon cookouts along a west Baltimore street, killing one person and wounding seven others, authorities said. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

(AP) Baltimore city leaders urged witnesses to share what they know with police after a gunman fired indiscriminately into a crowd enjoying Sunday afternoon cookouts, killing a man and wounding seven other people.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the gunfire erupted after 5 p.m. on a block in the city’s western district of brick row homes. Harrison said a man approached a crowd on foot and began firing in what he called “a very tragic, very cowardly shooting.” Speaking at the scene afterward, Harrison said the shooting appeared “extremely targeted.”
Both the chief and the acting mayor, Jack Young, urged people in the community to help investigators identify those responsible and whatever motives they had for the violence.
The shooting comes roughly six weeks after Harrison’s swearing-in last month as Baltimore police commissioner, when he promised to make the city safer and lead the department through sweeping reforms required by a federal consent decree. It’s a daunting task in one of the country’s poorest major cities where there were more than 300 homicides in each of the past two years. Harrison is the city’s 14th police leader since the mid-1990s.

