Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot After Traffic Accident
Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot After Traffic Accident

Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot After Traffic Accident

(AP) – A Houston woman says her 8-year-old daughter was shot to death following a traffic accident that resulted in gunfire.

Investigators say the girl and her mother were going east on a Houston roadway around 2 a.m. Saturday when their Honda Accord hit a Pontiac that was speeding southbound along with a third car.

Latoyia Thomas told KPRC-TV (http://bit.ly/2mp36Ot) the Pontiac’s driver abandoned the wreck and got into the third car, a dark, four-door sedan. And she says that before the sedan drove away, a woman in the vehicle fired at her and her daughter.

It was unclear if the Pontiac’s driver and the shooter were the same person.

Thomas’ daughter, DeMaree Atkins, was shot and died later at a hospital.

Police continue looking for the drivers of the Pontiac and the sedan.

