Police Arrest 5 After Donna Shooting

Police in Donna say five suspects are in custody after a standoff. Investigators say the violent incident erupted during a repossession attempt at a home on North Golie Road yesterday.

The San Juan SWAT team had to be called in after the homeowners started shooting at the repo man and then declined to come out of the house. There are no reports of injuries in the episode in which four males and one female inside the house were finally arrested after the standoff that lasted for nearly an hour.