Police Arrest Mom Of Boy, 4, Left In Mexican Warehouse

(AP) – Police in Texas have arrested the mother of a 4-year-old boy found in February at an abandoned warehouse in Mexico and now identified as an American.

El Paso police on Tuesday announced 25-year-old Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez of El Paso was charged with child abandonment and endangerment. Investigators believe Gonzalez on Feb. 22 took the boy, who calls himself Luis, to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, left him at an old warehouse and she returned home. Mexican officials who found the boy noted he speaks and understands English.

El Paso police last Friday released photos of the then-unidentified boy. Gonzalez on Saturday called police to report her son had been kidnapped. Police didn’t immediately release further details on the child.

Online records don’t list an attorney to speak for Gonzalez. Bond is $10,000.