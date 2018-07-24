Home WORLD Police Arrest Suspect In Oakland Train Station Stabbing
Police Arrest Suspect In Oakland Train Station Stabbing
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The hunt for a man police say killed an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked stabbing in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: In a train station.
Authorities arrested 27-year-old John Cowell on an Antioch-bound train Monday night at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station about a dozen miles from Oakland.
Police say Cowell killed Nia Wilson with a knife and wounded her sister at an Oakland station Sunday night.
It wasn’t immediately known if Cowell had a lawyer.
BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas says the motive for the attack is still being investigated. The victims were black and Cowell is white.
Police say vigil held at a BART station later swelled into a crowd of about a thousand that marched downtown.

