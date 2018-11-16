Home NATIONAL Police: Arrested Georgia Senator Hindered Police
Police: Arrested Georgia Senator Hindered Police
NATIONAL
0

Police: Arrested Georgia Senator Hindered Police

0
0
Sen. Nikema Williams
now viewing

Police: Arrested Georgia Senator Hindered Police

hc courthouse groundbreak
now playing

Ground Broken For New Hidalgo County Courthouse

gavel
now playing

Charges Dropped In Case That Was Brownsville's First Homicide Of The Year

MIGRANTS CARAVAN STANDING IN LINE FOR PROCESSING
now playing

Migrants Streaming Into Tijuana, But Now Face Long Stay

CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now playing

Texas Education Board OKs Retaining Clinton, Keller Lessons

BETSY DEVOS
now playing

DeVos Proposes Overhaul To Campus Sexual Misconduct Rules

NANCY PELOSI
now playing

Dem Power Players Want Pelosi But Centrists Push Back

BREXIT
now playing

UK's May Fills Brexit-Related Cabinet Vacancies

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

White House Writing Up Rules For Reporters

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He Answered Written Questions In Mueller Probe

CHILDREN CHILD HANDCUFFS KIDNAP CHILE ABUSE
now playing

Guardsman Arrested At Border Fired Last Year By Sheriff

(AP) – Georgia authorities say a senator arrested at a state Capitol demonstration over uncounted election ballots was charged with obstruction because she helped create “a human wall” that hindered police.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety on Friday released the report Capitol police filed after the Tuesday arrests of Sen. Nikema Williams and 14 demonstrators. Williams and the others were jailed on misdemeanor charges of disrupting the General Assembly after dozens packed the Capitol rotunda and began chanting: “Count every vote!”  Williams was the only person charged with obstruction. The police report says she locked arms with two demonstrators and “physically resisted commands to unlock herself.”

Williams has denied wrongdoing. She did not immediately return an email message seeking comment Friday. No one answered the phone at her Senate office.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville Police On The Hunt For Woman Suspected Of Hurting Elderly Person
  2. Official: Man Suspected In Numerous Deaths Now Claims 90
  3. Only On AP: Stacey Abrams’ Team Prepares Push For New Vote
  4. Pelosi To Pelosi Challengers: “Come On In”
Related Posts
BETSY DEVOS

DeVos Proposes Overhaul To Campus Sexual Misconduct Rules

jsalinas 0
NANCY PELOSI

Dem Power Players Want Pelosi But Centrists Push Back

jsalinas 0
WHITE HOUSE

White House Writing Up Rules For Reporters

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video