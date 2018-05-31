Home NATIONAL Police: Baby Was Killed By Family’s Pit Bull
(AP) – Police say the dog that killed a Florida baby was a pit bull.

Miramar police said 8-month-old Liana Valino was sitting in a bouncy chair in a bedroom at her paternal grandparents’ home in suburban Fort Lauderdale when she was attacked by the male dog, which is about 4-years-old.

The girl’s 24-year-old mother, Brenda Villasin, told reporters she dropped the baby off in the morning before heading to work.   The dog and two pit bulls owned by the family were taken away by animal control officers. No decision on their fate has been made.

