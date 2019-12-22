Police: Barbershop Worker Shot Over Child’s Haircut

(AP) – Authorities say a dispute over a kid’s haircut ended with gunfire at a Texas barbershop. The Harris County sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man who shot a barber in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument Saturday.

Witnesses say the argument was over the haircut given to the man’s son. The sheriff’s office says the alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey sedan. KPRC-TV reports that the barbershop employee was shot three times. He’s in stable condition at an area hospital Saturday. The sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for information.á