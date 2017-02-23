Police Begin Massing Outside Protest Camp

(AP) – Riot police are massing outside a closed Dakota Access pipeline protest camp in North Dakota where dozens of people remain. Most protesters left peacefully Wednesday when authorities closed the camp on Army Corps of Engineers land in advance of spring flooding, but some are refusing to go. More than 50 law enforcement and military vehicles are moving toward the camp. A helicopter is flying overhead and an airplane is circling the camp.

Officers on the ground are in full armor and riot gear. The movement began shortly after police said Corps officials had met with camp leaders. They didn’t divulge the outcome of the talks. A small group of protesters briefly stood on the highway outside the camp earlier in the morning. They were gone when police began massing.