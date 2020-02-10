LOCALTRENDING

Police Believe Alcohol A Factor In Wreck That Killed Rio Grande City 3rd-Grader

Rio Grande City police say criminal charges are pending following the car crash that killed an 8-year-old girl this past weekend.

Investigators say it appears alcohol was a factor when the driver of a Nissan SUV plowed into the back of a garbage truck. It happened early Saturday morning on Highway 83 just west of the city limits. 8-year-old Leah Marie Gonzalez, who was riding in the SUV, was pronounced dead of her injuries at Starr County Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Elia De La Cruz, was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

