Police Believe Body In Dumpster Is Missing 2-Year-Old

(AP) – Police have found the body of a child in a dumpster in Central Texas and they believe it could be a 2-year-old boy whose mother said disappeared from a park a day earlier.

Authorities in Waco issued an Amber Alert Monday night for Frankie Gonzalez. His mother told police that she had taken Frankie to Cameron Park in Waco. He was playing by a splash pad when she turned away briefly. When she looked back he was gone.

Waco police Officer Garen Bynum told KWTX-TV that investigators believe the body is Frankie but won’t be sure or know a cause of death until an autopsy is complete.