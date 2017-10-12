Police Believe Deaths Of Father, 2 Kids Was Murder-Suicide

(AP) – Authorities in North Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and his two small children as an apparent murder-suicide. Police in North Richland Hills say the shooting took place on Saturday. The children killed were a 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

Investigators say the children’s mother, who was home at the time, called 911 after the shooting. She was not injured. Police are still determining what events lead up to the shooting. North Richland Hills is located about 12 miles northeast of Fort Worth.