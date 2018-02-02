Home WORLD Police Believe Shanghai Crash Was Accidental
(AP) – Officials say a minivan hauling gas canisters whose driver ignited his vehicle while smoking plowed into pedestrians near a prominent park and burst into flames in downtown Shanghai on Friday, injuring 18 people in the heart of the Chinese financial hub.
Police appeared to dismiss fears that the crash was a deliberate attack, describing it as an accident caused when the driver lost control and veered onto the sidewalk.
The 40-year-old driver and two other people suffered serious injuries. Police say the driver works for a Shanghai metals company and had no criminal record but is now under suspicion for transporting dangerous materials.

