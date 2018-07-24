Home NATIONAL Police Bullet Killed Store Employee During LA Gunbattle
Police Bullet Killed Store Employee During LA Gunbattle
(AP) – Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer’s bullet.

Moore told reporters Tuesday the suspect fired at officers Saturday after crashing a car outside the market and the officers returned fire.   The chief says 27-year-old store employee Melyda Corado had run to the front of the store with others at the time of the crash and was near the suspect, 28-year-old Gene Evin Atkins.

Moore says Atkins earlier shot and wounded his 76-year-old grandmother at their South Los Angeles home and fled in a car, taking with him a teenage girl who was grazed by a bullet.  Moore says numerous charges have been filed against Atkins.

(Photo of Melyda Corado)

