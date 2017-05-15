Police: Car Clipped School Bus On DC Field Trip

(AP) – Police in Maryland say a car that tried to pass a school bus full of eighth-graders from Pennsylvania that was headed to Washington, D.C., on a field trip clipped the bus, causing it to overturn.

State Police say the southbound car lost control Monday morning as it tried to pass the bus on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland, came back across travel lanes and clipped the front of the bus. Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley said the bus overturned at least once near Havre de Grace. Philadelphia school officials say 26 eighth-graders, two teachers, a parent-chaperone and the driver were on the bus.

Schools Superintendent William Hite Jr. said at a news conference that one teacher was taken to a trauma center in Baltimore. A spokeswoman for the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware, said a student had been taken there.