Home NATIONAL Police: Car Clipped School Bus On DC Field Trip
Police: Car Clipped School Bus On DC Field Trip
NATIONAL
0

Police: Car Clipped School Bus On DC Field Trip

0
0
MARYLAND BUS CLIPPED BY CAR BUS OVERTURNED 05-15-17
now viewing

Police: Car Clipped School Bus On DC Field Trip

jeremy rashaad keys
now playing

Trooper Trainee Arrested For Indecent Exposure

murder
now playing

Estranged Husband Joins Son-In-Law In Jail In Slaying Of McAllen Woman

d7bbfc-20170428-trump
now playing

Trump Details Anti-Abortion Ban Over US Global Health Aid

NEW JERSEY LEAR JET CRASH 2 KILLED-1
now playing

Police Say 2 Killed In Jet Crash Near New York

ABORTION LAW
now playing

Texas Testing Trump Administration Over Abortion Providers

zika virus
now playing

Zika Education Outreach Efforts Underway In Brownsville

MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Journalist Killed In Mexican State Of Culiacan

JOHN CORNYN
now playing

GOP Candidate For FBI Says No Special Counsel For Inquiry

auto deadly fatal crash-1
now playing

Authorities: Alcohol Factor In Head-On Crash That Killed 5

san-antonio-store-where-police-called-600-times-to-close
now playing

Man Charged With Beating Mom, 87 With Cane On Mother's Day

(AP) – Police in Maryland say a car that tried to pass a school bus full of eighth-graders from Pennsylvania that was headed to Washington, D.C., on a field trip clipped the bus, causing it to overturn.

State Police say the southbound car lost control Monday morning as it tried to pass the bus on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland, came back across travel lanes and clipped the front of the bus.  Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley said the bus overturned at least once near Havre de Grace. Philadelphia school officials say 26 eighth-graders, two teachers, a parent-chaperone and the driver were on the bus.

Schools Superintendent William Hite Jr. said at a news conference that one teacher was taken to a trauma center in Baltimore. A spokeswoman for the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware, said a student had been taken there.

Related posts:

  1. Top Temple University Official To Lead UT-RGV Medical School
  2. Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run Still Sought
  3. Donna School District Police Chief Suspended Amid District Audit
  4. 7-Year-Old Shot At Elementary School In Apparent Accident
Related Posts
d7bbfc-20170428-trump

Trump Details Anti-Abortion Ban Over US Global Health Aid

jsalinas 0
NEW JERSEY LEAR JET CRASH 2 KILLED-1

Police Say 2 Killed In Jet Crash Near New York

jsalinas 0
auto deadly fatal crash-1

Authorities: Alcohol Factor In Head-On Crash That Killed 5

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video