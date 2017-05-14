Home TEXAS Police Chase Ends At Dallas Jail
TEXAS
(AP) – A police chase that began in a Dallas suburb ended up at the Dallas County jail.

Authorities in Carrollton say a when an officer interrupted people breaking into a tractor-trailer truck Saturday, four people fled on foot and a fifth, identified as Keith Leonard Randle, jumped into the driver’s seat of their SUV and sped off.

That prompted the chase ending 30 miles later on a road in front of the jail where officers deployed devices that flattened the vehicle’s tires.

Police say Randle was returned to the city jail in Carrollton where he faces a charge of evading arrest.

