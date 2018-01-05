Home LOCAL Police Chief Fired After Homophobic Texts
Police Chief Fired After Homophobic Texts
Police Chief Fired After Homophobic Texts

Police Chief Fired After Homophobic Texts

(AP) – A South Texas police chief has been fired for disciplinary and performance issues, including texting vulgar and homophobic remarks.

Christopher Barrera; Twitter picture

The Monitor reports that the Palmview City Council voted last week to terminate Police Chief Christopher Barrera.

Interim City Manager Leo Olivares says Barrera’s text messages contributed to his recommendation to fire the police chief. The messages were about or directed to Palmview Fire Chief Jerry Alaniz, who couldn’t be reached for comment.

Barrera filed a sexual harassment complaint against Olivares in March, but a city attorney found the allegations unsubstantiated.  Councilman Javier Ramirez says the messages “had a heavy weight” in his decision to fire the police chief. He believes the messages create a hostile work environment for Alaniz and others.

Barrera declined to comment on his remarks.

