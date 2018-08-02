Home TEXAS Police Chief: Officer’s Death ‘the hardest day’
(AP) – A suburban Dallas police chief says the death of an officer who was shot responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex represents “the hardest day we’ve ever had.”

Richardson police Chief Jim Spivey said during a news conference Thursday that officer David Sherrard is the first to die on duty in the department’s history.

The 37-year-old Sherrard had worked for Richardson police for more than a dozen years and was the married father of two daughters.

26-year-old Brandon De McCall

Spivey says officers responding to the complex Wednesday night found a man who had been shot. Officers went to a nearby apartment where a standoff ensued with a suspect identified by authorities as 26-year-old Brandon De McCall.

Police say McCall fired his weapon intermittently during the course of the standoff but was later taken into custody. He’s being held at the Collin County jail on a charge of capital murder.

Online jail records don’t indicate an attorney for him.  The second man who was shot, 30-year-old Rene Gamez, died from his wounds.

