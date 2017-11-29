Home NATIONAL Police Chief Says Same Gun Used In 4 Slayings
Police Chief Says Same Gun Used In 4 Slayings
Howell Emanuel Donaldson

(AP) – The Tampa police chief says the suspect in four killings there used the same gun in all of the shootings.  Police Chief Brian Dugan said during a news conference Wednesday that 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson was cooperative with investigators but he did not tell authorities why he was doing this.

The chief says at this point there is “no apparent motive.”  Dugan said Donaldson admitted that he owned the gun that was turned over to police and cracked the case, but Donaldson did not admit to the killings.

