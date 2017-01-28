Home TEXAS Police Chief Stands By Suspension Of Texas Officer In Video
Police Chief Stands By Suspension Of Texas Officer In Video
TEXAS
0

Police Chief Stands By Suspension Of Texas Officer In Video

0
0
FWPD+Viral+Video
now viewing

Police Chief Stands By Suspension Of Texas Officer In Video

carrier3
now playing

The Latest: First Would-Be Migrants To US Grounded In Cairo

KJ
now playing

Pope Frets About 'Hemorrhage' Of Priests, Nuns From Church

1024×1024
now playing

The Latest: Man, Son Get Life For Chaining, Raping Girl

Chicago_Police_47410_jpg-21377
now playing

The Latest: Superintendent Says He On Kidney Transplant List

image
now playing

Pence Helps Bring New Energy To Anti-Abortion Rally In DC

core_promo
now playing

Diplomatic Debut: Trump Makes Uneven Entry Onto World Stage

DDDF
now playing

The Latest: Security Chief's High Hopes For Trump-Putin Call

KHKJH
now playing

Nation's only Latina Gov Not Criticizing Trump's Border Wall

untitled
now playing

Man Who Faked Cancer, Took $11K In Aid, Charged With Theft

9218ebeecf6b420aaa47e1a3e151773b
now playing

Refugees Wish More Focus On Syria, Less On Closing US Doors

(AP) – A Texas police chief says he is standing by a 10-day suspension given to a white officer who was filmed wrestling a black mother and her daughter to the ground during a December incident.

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said at a news conference Friday that leaked body cam footage and personnel records from previous disciplinary actions against officer William Martin would not affect the suspension.

Fitzgerald also says the leak was illegal and he plans to investigate it as a criminal act. He says the leak also did not influence charges against the mother and daughter being dropped Thursday.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says she is asking the city and chief for “systematic change” at the department, but did not specify what changes she wants to see.

Related posts:

  1. Bodies Of North Texas Sheriff’s Deputy, Son Found In Home
  2. DA: Sacramento Police Legally Killed Mentally Ill Man
  3. Texas Governor Says ‘sanctuary’ Jail Will Cost Sheriff Job
  4. Texas Historical Commission Gives Astrodome Landmark Status
Related Posts
untitled

Man Who Faked Cancer, Took $11K In Aid, Charged With Theft

Danny Castillon 0
9218ebeecf6b420aaa47e1a3e151773b

Refugees Wish More Focus On Syria, Less On Closing US Doors

Danny Castillon 0
GAVEL

Federal Judge Again Blocks Texas Fetal Remains Rules

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video