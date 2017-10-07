Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

(AP) – Authorities say an Afghanistan combat veteran fatally shot his wife in the driveway of their northern New York home, and then gunned down a state trooper who had responded to reports of gunfire at the couple’s rural property.

State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II says Monday that 32-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Justin Walters shot his 27-year-old wife, Nichole, on Sunday night outside their home in the town of Theresa. Beach says 36-year-old Trooper Joel Davis was shot once in the torso after getting out of his cruiser about 75 feet from the home near Fort Drum.

Another trooper arriving on the scene found Davis in a roadside ditch. Davis died about an hour later at a hospital. Walters was charged with first-degree murder in Davis’ slaying and second-degree murder in his wife’s killing. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer.