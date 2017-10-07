Home NATIONAL Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper
Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper
NATIONAL
0

Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

0
0
JUSTIN WALTERS
now viewing

Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

Human Smuggling Charges After 12 Rescued From Hot Truck

vote_500x279
now playing

Democrats Push At Trial To Change Texas Voting Maps For 2018

TEXAS ALCOHOLICT AND BEVERAGE COMMISSION
now playing

Another Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Leader Quits

Donald Trump Jr.
now playing

Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting

MOSUL OVERTAKE BY US LED COALTION
now playing

US-Led Coalition Says Iraqis Have Retaken Mosul

AFGHAN STUDENTS DENIED VISAS FOR ROBOTIC COMPETITION
now playing

Afghan Students Denied US Visa To Attend Robot Competition

SLEEP TECHNOLOGY
now playing

Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes

SOCIAL MEDIA GEN SMALL
now playing

Bad Behavior Is Trending Online, Inspiring It In Real Life

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Sen. Paul Says Healthcare Reform At An Impasse

Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now playing

Booker: Time For Trump To 'put up or shut up'

(AP) – Authorities say an Afghanistan combat veteran fatally shot his wife in the driveway of their northern New York home, and then gunned down a state trooper who had responded to reports of gunfire at the couple’s rural property.

State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II says Monday that 32-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Justin Walters shot his 27-year-old wife, Nichole, on Sunday night outside their home in the town of Theresa. Beach says 36-year-old Trooper Joel Davis was shot once in the torso after getting out of his cruiser about 75 feet from the home near Fort Drum.

Another trooper arriving on the scene found Davis in a roadside ditch. Davis died about an hour later at a hospital.  Walters was charged with first-degree murder in Davis’ slaying and second-degree murder in his wife’s killing.  It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer.

Related posts:

  1. 2 Arrested After Police Car Hit By Gunfire
  2. DAVIS RANKIN
  3. Police: Infant Is Passenger In Texas Chase After Robbery
  4. Mission Teen Charged As An Adult With Capital Murder
Related Posts
Donald Trump Jr.

Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting

jsalinas 0
SLEEP TECHNOLOGY

Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes

jsalinas 0
SOCIAL MEDIA GEN SMALL

Bad Behavior Is Trending Online, Inspiring It In Real Life

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video