Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Held Frying Pan, Cleaver

(AP) – Officials say a police officer in north Texas fatally shot a man at an apartment complex after the man refused to drop a frying pan and cleaver that he was holding. One officer was stabbed in the melee but officials say the injuries aren’t life-threatening. The shooting happened early Tuesday at an apartment complex in Denton, about 35 miles north of Dallas.

Officials say several people called 911 to report that a man was knocking on doors and shattering light fixtures. Officials say a Denton police officer shot the man after he refused to drop the frying pan and cleaver.