Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Raised Weapon At Them

(AP) – Dallas police say a man driving a stolen vehicle was fatally shot by officers after raising his weapon at them after driving into a creek.

Police Chief U. Renee Hall said the officers began pursuing the man early Friday morning after getting a call from a citizen who said the suspect fired shots. Hall says the suspect had hit the citizen’s vehicle and when the citizen came outside, the suspect fired shots.  Hall says the officers were pursuing the suspect when he drove the car into the creek and emerged with a weapon. She says that when officers ordered him to lower his weapon he raised it in their direction.

Police say neither the officers nor the homeowner were injured.

