Police Fatally Shoot Suspect, 18, Inside House

(AP) – Austin police responding to a relative’s report of a woman armed with a knife and trying to break into a house have shot and killed her inside the residence.  Police Chief Brian Manley says the 18-year-old suspect was believed to be intoxicated during the incident before dawn Thursday. Manley says officers ordered the teen, whose name wasn’t immediately released, to drop the knife but she refused and continued toward them.  The police chief says one officer opened fire. The suspect died at the scene.

Manley says a woman who called 911 said the teen was her cousin, was intoxicated and the incident stemmed from something in the past. Police were seeking details about the prior incident.  The officer, whose name wasn’t released, has been placed on administrative duty.

