Police Find Body In Thames; Likely 8th Victim
Police Find Body In Thames; Likely 8th Victim

Police Find Body In Thames; Likely 8th Victim

(AP) – Police searching for a French man who has been missing since the London Bridge attack say they have recovered a body from the River Thames.
The Metropolitan Police says the body was found Tuesday downstream from the bridge. The force says formal identification has not yet taken place, but Xavier Thomas’ next of kin have been informed.
If confirmed, Thomas would be the eighth person killed in the vehicle and knife attack. Almost 50 were injured.
Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.
Police said earlier that witness accounts suggested Thomas might have been thrown into the river.
Thomas’ girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.

