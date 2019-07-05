Police Find Body Of Murdered Utah Student MacKenzie Lueck

The body of murdered University of Utah student has been found. Friday, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said investigators retrieved the body of MacKenzie Lueck from Logan Canyon, which is located north of Salt Lake City. Brown would not provide more details about how the body was found, but Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said the body was found sometime this week.

Lueck went missing June 17th after a Lyft driver dropped her off at a park in North Salt Lake in the middle of the night. Suspect Ayoola Ajayi is being held for suspicion of aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping. He is expected to be formally charged at anytime.