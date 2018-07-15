Home NATIONAL Police: Florida Man Was Plotting To ‘Burn’ Jewish Neighbors
(AP) – Police say a Florida man who was facing eviction was planning to set his building on fire and “burn” Jews.

Miami Beach police said Friday that 72-year-old Walter Edward Stolper is charged with attempted murder after detectives found 28 containers with gasoline and explosive materials inside his storage unit.

News outlets report that police acted on a tip Thursday night and found Stolper in the parking garage of his condominium complex moving two plastic containers of gasoline.

Police say they also found gasoline-filled containers in the garbage chute dumpster and discovered artifacts with swastikas and books of Nazi ideology inside his residence.

In a tweet , police said Stolper was “triggered” by an upcoming eviction and was angry with his Jewish neighbors.

An arrest report says Stolper told detectives he was planning a “small barbecue.”

