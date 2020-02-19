Police: Girl, 6, Was Killed By Neighbor Who Then Killed Self

(AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard after school was killed by a neighbor who then killed himself. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told reporters Tuesday that Faye Marie Swetlik was asphyxiated just a few hours after she was abducted. She did not say if she was strangled or suffocated. Faye’s body was found in the woods nearby three days after her kidnapping and moments before 30-year-old neighbor Coty Scott Taylor was found dead in his home after slitting his own throat. Investigators found clues about her disappearance Thursday in Taylor’s trash can, a day after they questioned him.