Home TEXAS Police: “High probability” Doctor Shot On Bike Was Targeted
Police: “High probability” Doctor Shot On Bike Was Targeted
TEXAS
0

Police: “High probability” Doctor Shot On Bike Was Targeted

0
0
BUSH DOC
now viewing

Police: “High probability” Doctor Shot On Bike Was Targeted

Julian Assange
now playing

Ecuador's President Seeks Assange's Exit From London Embassy

1532670725552
now playing

Released Memo Points To Hirohito's Role In Pearl Harbor Raid

download (6)
now playing

California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters

Kavanaugh_Documents_20742-780×520
now playing

Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh's Staff Secretary Work

5b5afa1b780bb.image
now playing

US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline

download (4)
now playing

UN Command Says 55 Cases Of Remains Returned

GUN 3D PRINTER GUN
now playing

Gun-Control Groups Want To Block Publication Of Gun Designs

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

DA: Teen Driver In Fatal Crash Drank Bottle Of Wine

ABILENE INMATE ON TOP OF POLICE CAR
now playing

Texas Inmate Being Transferred Gets Atop Moving Patrol Car

MEDICAL
now playing

AP-NORC Poll: Latinos See Health Care Communication Barriers

(AP) – Police say there’s a “high probability” a Houston cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush was targeted when he was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo did not offer additional information on the investigation in a tweet on Thursday.  Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot to death while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning at the Texas Medical Center. Police have said the shooter rode past Hausknecht, then turned around and opened fire.  An autopsy shows Hausknecht was shot three times.

A memorial service for Hausknecht is scheduled for Saturday.  Acevedo said at a news conference  Wednesday that investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the case.  Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat in February 2000.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Man Described As “Uncooperative” After Shooting, Wounding Pregnant Police Officer
  2. Harlingen Police On The Lookout For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run
  3. Warehouse Fire Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Hidalgo City Building Inspector
  4. Houston-Area Girl, 16, Fatally Shot During Selfies With Gun
Related Posts
GUN 3D PRINTER GUN

Gun-Control Groups Want To Block Publication Of Gun Designs

jsalinas 0
f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN

DA: Teen Driver In Fatal Crash Drank Bottle Of Wine

jsalinas 0
ABILENE INMATE ON TOP OF POLICE CAR

Texas Inmate Being Transferred Gets Atop Moving Patrol Car

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video