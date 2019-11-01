TEXAS

Police: Houston-Area Mother Shot Her 3 Children, Then Self

By 47 views
0

(AP) – Authorities say a mother fatally shot her three young children before shooting herself in their suburban Houston home.

In a statement Thursday, Deer Park police said a Harris County medical examiner concluded that 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne shot and killed 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne before shooting herself.

The bodies were found Tuesday morning in the family’s home in Deer Park, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Houston.

Teen Pleads Guilty To Murder In Mother’s Death

Previous article

AP-NORC Poll: Many Support Inquiry But It’s Not Top Priority

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS