Home NATIONAL Police ID Family Of 5 Found Shot Dead In Home
Police ID Family Of 5 Found Shot Dead In Home
NATIONAL
0

Police ID Family Of 5 Found Shot Dead In Home

0
0
DELAWARE FATHER KILLS FAMILY THEN HIMSELF
now viewing

Police ID Family Of 5 Found Shot Dead In Home

Tula #POTW July 10

aep energy
now playing

New AEP Service Center Set To Go Online

fema disaster assistance info pic
now playing

Valley Flood Victims Given 60 Days To Apply For FEMA Assistance

SOUTH AFRICAN CHARTER PLANE CRASHES
now playing

About 20 Injured In South Africa Charter Plane Crash

Britain’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street in London
now playing

Regret, Relief At Departure Of Boris Johnson As Top UK Envoy

DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN
now playing

Trump Says Putin Meeting May Be 'easiest'

Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has arrived in Germany
now playing

Chinese Nobel Widow Liu Arrives In Germany

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

Trump Pardons Ranchers In Case That Inspired 2016 Occupation

29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi
now playing

Mom Accused Of Selling Kid Appears In Court

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White-1
now playing

Cowboys Cornerback Indicted Following Road-Rage Incident

(AP) – Authorities are identifying members of a family of five found fatally shot at a home in Delaware and have ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.

Delaware State Police identified the parents in a news release as 42-year-old Matthew Edwards and his wife, 41 year-old Julie Edwards. Police did not release the children’s names, but said they included a 4-year-old girl and two boys, 6 and 3 years old, respectively.

Police say troopers called to the home Monday night found all five dead in the home from apparent gunshot wounds and Matthew Edwards had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The bodies were turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science and their deaths were ruled murder and suicide by gunshot.

Related posts:

  1. The Drive Home
  2. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  3. Brownsville Cop Recuperating From Gunshot Wound At Home
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN

Trump Says Putin Meeting May Be ‘easiest’

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP SIGNING

Trump Pardons Ranchers In Case That Inspired 2016 Occupation

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN

Group Offers $20 Million For Immigrant Bonds

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video