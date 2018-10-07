Police ID Family Of 5 Found Shot Dead In Home

(AP) – Authorities are identifying members of a family of five found fatally shot at a home in Delaware and have ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.

Delaware State Police identified the parents in a news release as 42-year-old Matthew Edwards and his wife, 41 year-old Julie Edwards. Police did not release the children’s names, but said they included a 4-year-old girl and two boys, 6 and 3 years old, respectively.

Police say troopers called to the home Monday night found all five dead in the home from apparent gunshot wounds and Matthew Edwards had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The bodies were turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science and their deaths were ruled murder and suicide by gunshot.