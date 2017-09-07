Home NATIONAL Police ID Officers Involved In Man’s Shooting In Columbus
(AP) – Columbus police have identified the officers involved in a shooting on the city’s west side.

Authorities said Saturday they are four-year veteran Marc Johnson and seven-year veteran Samuel Jones.

Police say the officers encountered 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones around 5:45 p.m. Friday walking between cars behaving erratically. They Jones was shot when the officers’ conversation with him escalated and they felt threatened.

Witnesses say Jones would not follow the officers’ commands to get on the ground. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say a woman told them children were throwing rocks at her car and Jones, her sister’s boyfriend, went to look for them. He was headed to her sister’s home when officers encountered him. Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

An investigation is continuing

